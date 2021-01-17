A Simple Vegan Breakfast Sandwich Recipe You'll Want To Make Weekly

If you've been vegan for any amount of time, you likely know your favorite egg alternatives quite well. Still, one place that might be lacking the perfect, easy swap is in your plant-based breakfast.

Luckily, we a suggestion: this super simple alternative from Plantiful by Francesca Bonadonna, blogger and recipe developer at Plantifully Based. She's developed a super-easy vegan breakfast sandwich that features all the classic flavors.

The "egg" is made from a simple batter that starts with chickpea flour, a high-protein, gluten-free alternative. The color and flavor come to life with a blend of nutritional yeast (a good source of B vitamins) and super-spice turmeric—ensuring that your plant-based breakfast still has plenty of nutrients.

The best part? You can whip it up in under 20 minutes, making this meal manageable on even the busiest mornings.