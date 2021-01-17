A Simple Vegan Breakfast Sandwich Recipe You'll Want To Make Weekly
If you've been vegan for any amount of time, you likely know your favorite egg alternatives quite well. Still, one place that might be lacking the perfect, easy swap is in your plant-based breakfast.
Luckily, we a suggestion: this super simple alternative from Plantiful by Francesca Bonadonna, blogger and recipe developer at Plantifully Based. She's developed a super-easy vegan breakfast sandwich that features all the classic flavors.
The "egg" is made from a simple batter that starts with chickpea flour, a high-protein, gluten-free alternative. The color and flavor come to life with a blend of nutritional yeast (a good source of B vitamins) and super-spice turmeric—ensuring that your plant-based breakfast still has plenty of nutrients.
The best part? You can whip it up in under 20 minutes, making this meal manageable on even the busiest mornings.
Quick Breakfast Sandwich
Makes 1 sandwich
Ingredients
For the chickpea patties:
- ¼ cup chickpea flour
- 1½ teaspoons nutritional yeast
- Pinch of turmeric powder
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of ground black pepper
To assemble the sandwich:
- 1 vegan English muffin
- 2 slices vegan turkey
- 1 slice vegan cheddar cheese
Method
- Prepare the chickpea patties: In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients. Pour in ¼ cup (60ml) of water and whisk again until smooth.
- Lightly coat a medium-sized nonstick frying pan with cooking spray. Pour in the batter in 2 equal-sized circles. Cook over medium-low heat for 5 minutes, or until the edges and tops of the patties start to look dry. Use a spatula to flip and cook for 5 minutes on the other side. If you cannot easily move the chickpea patties with the spatula to flip them, they need more time to cook.
- Cut the English muffin in half and place both halves cut side down in the pan for 1 minute to warm them. Remove from the pan.
- Assemble the sandwich: Place the vegan turkey slices on the bottom half of the English muffin, then the chickpea patties. Place the vegan cheese and the top bun on top of the patties. Place the sandwich in the pan and pour in 1 tablespoon of water. Cover with a lid and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until the vegan cheese is melted. Enjoy warm.
