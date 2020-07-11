mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes

You Can Make These 10-Minute Plant-Based Pancakes Any Day Of The Week

Ella Mills
Founder of Deliciously Ella By Ella Mills
Founder of Deliciously Ella
Ella Mills is the founder of Deliciously Ella, a popular wellness brand based in London. Since starting her blog in 2011, she has now launched an app, written multiple books, started a line of packaged goods sold all over the UK, and opened a deli.
10-Minute Apple Pancakes

Image by Nassima Rothacker / Contributor

July 11, 2020 — 12:08 PM

Matt is a pancake obsessive—he would have them every day for breakfast if he could—so these are a staple in our house. They couldn't be easier to throw together, and I love the mix of cinnamon, apple, and maple—it gives them such great flavor.

We normally have them just with lots of almond butter during the week or with these baked apple slices on the weekend.

10-Minute Apple Pancakes

Makes 6 pancakes

Advertisement

Ingredients

For the pancakes

  • 200 g plain flour (we use gluten-free)
  • 150 g porridge oats
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus extra to serve
  • 300 ml almond or oat milk, plus more if needed
  • 5 tablespoons unsweetened apple purée
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon chia seeds
  • Coconut oil, for frying

For the baked apple

  • 1 apple, halved and cored
  • ½ tablespoon coconut oil, melted
  • 1 teaspoon coconut sugar
  • Ground cinnamon, to taste
Advertisement

Method

  1. If you're making the baked apple, preheat the oven to 180°C or 350°F. Cut each apple half into around 5 slices and mix with the coconut oil, coconut sugar, and a pinch of cinnamon. Spread out on a lined baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes until golden.
  2. Place the flour, oats, baking powder, and cinnamon in a bowl, and slowly pour the almond or oat milk into the mixture, whisking until smooth.
  3. Add the apple purée, maple syrup, and chia seeds, and stir through, then give the mixture a final whisk. It should be a smooth, thick batter—but you can add a little more almond or oat milk if you need to.
  4. Place a large frying pan over medium heat and add the coconut oil—we normally start with about half a tablespoon. Once melted, spoon 3 tablespoons of batter into the pan to make a round pancake.
  5. Let it cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until the top is no longer runny, then flip it over and let it cook for a further 2 minutes. Repeat with the rest of the mixture until all of the pancakes are ready. You can keep them warm in an oven set to 120ºC fan if needed.
  6. Serve the pancakes with the baked apple slices and a pinch of cinnamon.
From Deliciously Ella Quick & Easy by Ella Mills is published by Yellow Kite, out now.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Ella Mills
Ella Mills Founder of Deliciously Ella
Ella Mills is the founder of Deliciously Ella, a popular wellness brand based in London. After she was diagnosed with a rare illness called Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS) in 2011,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Whole Wheat vs. Whole Grains: What's The Difference & Which Is Healthier?

Abby Moore
Whole Wheat vs. Whole Grains: What's The Difference & Which Is Healthier?
Functional Food

What Is Sea Moss & Is It A Superfood? Registered Dietitians Dive In

Abby Moore
What Is Sea Moss & Is It A Superfood? Registered Dietitians Dive In
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

Sensitivity Growth Spurts Are Real For Empaths — Here's How to Cope

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Sensitivity Growth Spurts Are Real For Empaths — Here's How to Cope
Beauty

The Major Pros & Cons Of Chemical & Physical Sunscreen

Alexandra Engler
The Major Pros & Cons Of Chemical & Physical Sunscreen
Beauty

Freckles Are Cute, But Can You Get Them Without Sun Damage? What Derms Say

Jamie Schneider
Freckles Are Cute, But Can You Get Them Without Sun Damage? What Derms Say
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

A 5-Move Workout You Can Do At Home To Strengthen Your Inner Thighs

Aly Giampolo
A 5-Move Workout You Can Do At Home To Strengthen Your Inner Thighs
Beauty

A Full Guide To Low Porosity Hair: What It Is, Why It Matters & Tips

Alexandra Engler
A Full Guide To Low Porosity Hair: What It Is, Why It Matters & Tips
Personal Growth

What Is A Conversational Narcissist? 4 Signs To Look For & How To Deal

Abby Moore
What Is A Conversational Narcissist? 4 Signs To Look For & How To Deal
Mental Health

Why Your Microbiome Can Have A Major Impact On Mood + How To Help It

Abby Moore
Why Your Microbiome Can Have A Major Impact On Mood + How To Help It
Integrative Health

There's Been A Rise In "Broken Heart Syndrome" Amid COVID-19

Kelly Gonsalves
There's Been A Rise In "Broken Heart Syndrome" Amid COVID-19
Personal Growth

New Research Finds Positive Thinking Might Not Be So Powerful

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds Positive Thinking Might Not Be So Powerful
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/recipe-10-minute-vegan-cinnamon-apple-pancakes

Your article and new folder have been saved!