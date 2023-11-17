Choosing a senior meal delivery service really comes down to preference. The first step is deciding what type of service you want (meal kit versus pre-made meals). Another factor to this decision is the storage space and cooking equipment you have on hand. Pre-made meals only require a microwave, but they do require enough refrigerator or freezer space. Meal kits may require less cold storage, but more cooking equipment that you may or may not have on hand.

Once you’ve nailed that down, the next step is digging into the offerings to see which ones can accommodate your dietary restrictions and/or preferences. If you have a health condition or are on a specialized diet, you want to make sure the meal delivery service you choose can provide meals that are well-suited to your needs.