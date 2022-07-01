Freshly prides itself on offering flexible meal plans that can work with any lifestyle. The company delivers single-serving pre-made meals, many of which are gluten-free; the ones that aren’t are labeled “has gluten” so you can easily scan and choose based on your individual needs and preferences. While Freshly can’t accommodate specific dietary requests, you can filter based on general eating plans, like dairy-free or low-carb, to make it easier to choose meals from the rotating weekly menu.

You can opt for as little as four to five meals per week, or go with the biggest plan, which offers 12 meals per week. All meals have a shelf-life of about three to five days, but you can pop them in the freezer if you want to order in bulk and eat them later. All meals are designed to be reheated in the microwave in less than three minutes, but you can also heat them in the oven if you prefer (just make sure to transfer them to an oven-safe dish).

Example Meal:

-Protein-Packed Chicken Parm

-Pork Carnitas

Sustainability & Quality: All of Freshly’s meals are made without preservatives and artificial sweeteners. Every gluten-free meal is also prepared in a gluten-free kitchen to prevent cross-contamination. Most of the packaging is recyclable with the exception of some of the plastic that houses the insulation and the gel ice packs, which are environmentally friendly.

Price: From $9 per serving