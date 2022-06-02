Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.

Sodium is essential for our bodies and crucial for a range of functions, like electrolyte balance and nutrient absorption and transport. All foods contain the macromineral, but the optimal amount needed for each body differs.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend consuming less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, but those with high blood pressure or heart and kidney failure may benefit from even less, aka a low-sodium diet.

When following a low sodium diet, it’s best to make a majority of your meals at home with whole foods. More than 70% of sodium consumed by Americans comes from prepackaged meals, processed foods, and restaurants, according to a study published in Circulation, a journal by the American Heart Association (AHA).

An easy way to stick to your sodium limit is investing in the best low sodium meal delivery services. Whether you want to improve your culinary skills with a meal kit or save time with packaged entrées prepared with minimal salt, these services make it a breeze for you to limit your sodium.