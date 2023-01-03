Splendid Spoon is a plant-based meal delivery service that offers delicious meals designed to support a healthy lifestyle. Altogether the brand offers 65 pre-made options, including grain bowls, noodles, soups, stews, and dishes, along with an assortment of smoothies.

They offer box sizes of seven, 14, or 21 meals per week, and unlike some subscription services, you get to pick exactly what you want in each box. You can also boost the nutrition content of your box by adding cold-pressed juices and shot bundles (the ginger kind).

Regardless of what items you select, you can expect entirely plant-based offerings made with non-GMO whole foods . They’re also free from common allergens, such as gluten and dairy, making them suitable for a wide range of dietary needs.

A perfect option for those trying to make healthy eating more convenient, the hot meals can be thrown together in a matter of minutes and the pre-made smoothies can be grabbed from the fridge in seconds.

And if you’re not a fan of the microwave, the grain bowls, soups, and dishes can be warmed on the stovetop—it just takes a little finagling to get the meal out of the recyclable container.