Next, you’ll select how many meals (2 to 6) you wish to receive each week, and for how many people (2 or 4). The price per box depends on these numbers (more on that later). Before you finish and pay, you’re able to see the soonest delivery date available for your box. Once your account is set up, you can then select the specific recipes you want for your first week.

Recipes will be suggested based on the dietary preferences you selected at the beginning, but you’ll still have access to choose from all available recipes for that week. Plus, you can always update your meal preferences in your account later.

Each meal delivery box is insulted and contains ice packs to keep ingredients chilled and fresh during transportation. Printed recipe cards for your selected meals are included in the box—and the recipes are also available online, in case you accidentally throw those materials out.

Read our full HelloFresh review here.