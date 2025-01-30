Advertisement
5 Food Trends We Expect To See More Of In 2025
While the start of the year always brings new changes and goals, there are always a few certainties with the transition—notably, the interest in healthy eating.
Our team of editors and dietitians at mindbodygreen have spotted a handful of emerging trends in how people are filling their plates and what they’re adding to shopping carts. Here are the foods and drinks that will define (at least the first half) of 2025.
The high-protein fixation is full speed ahead
Protein has been top-of-mind for years, and the interest in high-protein diets is only increasing.
According to the International Food Information Council's 2024 Food & Health Survey of 3,000 adults, about 71% of folks are actively trying to consume more protein (up from 59% and 67% from previous years). High-protein diets were cited as the most commonly followed eating pattern.
Protein used to be perceived as just something elite athletes and fitness fanatics need to bulk up but that’s not the case. People are turning to high-protein diets to support energy levels, feeling full, and fat loss.
In order to eat more protein (and hit 30, 40, or even 50 grams per meal) we’re seeing folks consciously lean into animal proteins. Dairy, eggs, poultry, meat, and fish are all high-quality efficient sources of protein. Delivery services like Fore of Nature, Good Chop, and Wild Alaskan Company bring sustainably sourced protein straight to your door.
Snacking options like Chomps and Epic Provisions meat sticks give people on-the-go protein snacking options, and Icelandic Provisions Skyr provides 17 grams of protein per serving—elevating any snack or breakfast.
Throughout 2025, we predict that people will eat a mix of these whole-foods sources of protein as well as protein-enriched packaged products—like cereals (our editors love Seven Sundays), bars, chips, ready-to-drink shakes, pizzas, pancakes, and even instant noodles.
Salty, briny foods (that even have probiotics)
According to Kroger’s 2025 food trends, bold, briny, and fermented foods are in as a way to enhance the flavor and texture of meals.
We’re expanding on this prediction, as we believe people will prioritize briny foods that also have probiotics.
Brands like Olive My Pickle and Wildbrine feature numerous fermented products that contain natural probiotics
Both offer sauerkrauts, kimchis, and vegetables. Olive My Pickle also offers olives, hot sauces, and pickle brines whereas Wildbrine offers salsas and sirachas.
Not only can these naturally fermented probiotics support gut health, but the innovative flavors and brines truly offer a unique zing to meals and snacks.
Functional mocktails
An estimated 49% of Americans are trying to drink less alcohol in 2025 compared to 2024, and the rise of zero-proof offerings is primed to help people achieve that goal.
Functional beverages in particular are having a moment. These elixirs are different from non-alcoholic beers or wines that try to mimic the taste and mouthfeel of their alcoholic counterparts).
Rather, these functional drinks prioritize wellness-enhancing ingredients including adaptogens (like ashwagandha, reishi, rhodiola, or maca), collagen powder, matcha, spirulina, herbs, species, and fruit concentrates.
Kin Euphorics Dream Light is a new kind of nightcap infused with stress-relieving adaptogens to help you wind down as well as melatonin and l-tryptophan. On the other end of the spectrum, Their High Rhode mix is gently caffeinated and contains focus-enhancing ingredients to help you gear up for a night out.
Curious Elixirs and Ghia both offer canned mocktails options and bottled drink mixes with functional ingredients.
We see these beverages continuing to gain popularity not just for those who live a booze-free life but for those trying to be more mindful about their alcohol intake.
Back to the basics with beans
Beans have been a staple ingredient in cultures for decades. But it seems like a new generation is more interested than ever in turning to this humble pantry item.
Why? Well, 2024 was the year of fiber on social media as recipes for “oatzempic” (oats blended in water and lime juice) and the internal shower (chia seeds mixed in water with lemon juice) took center stage.
People touted these recipes mainly for weight loss and blood sugar management thanks to their fiber content. While these gimmicky drinks were just passing social trends, fiber is sticking around. And beans are the original high-fiber food (one cup of black beans provides 15 grams of fiber).
Recipes for dense bean salads (mixtures of beans, veggies, and dressings) are no circulating on social media. We love this idea as it’s a great meal prep option rich in fiber, protein, and veggies. Brami is putting a fresh twist on lupini beans (a bean with 0 net carbs) to encourage healthy snacking.
Foods that support GLP-1 medication use
The prevalence of GLP-1 medications has truly skyrocketed in recent years. These medications have been treatments for treatments for type 2 diabetes for nearly 20 years. And many are now approved for weight loss—resulting in a 2,082% increase in GLP-1 prescriptions for weight loss between 2019 and 2022.
GLP-1 medications work by helping people feel fuller for longer, reducing cravings and desires for high-calorie foods, and possibly altering the brain’s reward system when it comes to food.
Altogether, these effects support weight loss, but they also change food preferences1. And food companies are trying to adapt to these new preferences and support successful medication use.
Conagra Brands has recently debuted a new GLP-1 friendly badge called “On Track” for their foods that are high in protein, low calorie, and a good source of fiber.
Daily Harvest no offers a GLP-1 Support bundle, and Nestlé has recently launched a new frozen pizza that contains 33 grams of protein and 17 grams of fiber per serving.
There’s no doubt that GLP-1 medication use will shift the food landscape and influence product development. Throughout 2025, we expect to see many more product releases and meal plans designed to support GLP-1 use (think supporting fat loss while maintaining lean mass) or help folks transition off the medication while maintaining their transformation.
The takeaway
We’re only one month into 2025, and it already seems clear that people are prioritizing their health more than ever, with particular interest in high-protein, high-fiber eating that doesn’t skimp on taste.
