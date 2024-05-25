Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Not Eating Enough Protein? It Could Be Hurting Your Energy Levels

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
May 25, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Julia Volk / Stocksy
May 25, 2024

Are you feeling tired, run-down, or drained? Trying to pinpoint the exact cause behind those feelings may feel just as fatiguing. Yes, sleep and hydration should be the first two things you look at and evaluate, but if those habits are buttoned up, then it’s time to look elsewhere.

One surprising culprit behind your tiredness that may not be on your radar is your protein intake. 

Not eating enough protein (and most people need a minimum of 100 grams a day) can result in lackluster energy levels. Here’s why and what you can do to up your intake. 

5 reasons why low protein intake hurts your energy levels

The amino acids protein-rich foods provide are used for numerous purposes within the body. So under-consuming this vital macronutrient has a snowballing effect. 

  1. Suboptimal muscle repair and growth: Amino acids are the fuel needed for muscle protein synthesis (MPS). Muscle tissue is constantly turning over (it gets broken down and repaired regularly) and a consistent supply of amino acids is needed for this process. Without this supply, your muscles may feel weaker1 and tired and weak, even after something that requires minimal exertion. 
  2. Decreased metabolic rate: Muscle burns a lot of calories—during exercise but even at rest. So if you’re not eating enough protein to maintain your current muscle mass (let alone build more muscle) it may slow down your metabolic rate and make you feel tired. It can also lead to other health complications down the road. 
  3. Reduced hemoglobin production: Hemoglobin is a protein found in every single red blood cell in the body that carries oxygen to other cells and tissue. Tiredness is a common symptom of low hemoglobin levels, and low protein intake is one of the dietary drivers of it2. High-quality protein sources (like those found in meat and fish) are also good sources of iron. As iron is also involved in producing red blood cells, low iron levels greatly impact energy.  
  4. Hormonal imbalances: Amino acids are used to construct and regulate hormones in the body—namely growth hormone (vital for cellular growth and repair), thyroid hormones (closely connected to metabolism), insulin (that regulates blood sugar), and leptin and ghrelin (which control appetite3). If these hormones aren’t functioning optimally, it affects the body’s energy balance and how energetic you feel. 
  5. Blood sugar spikes: This is something you would feel right away. Carbohydrates are the macronutrient that leads to an increase in blood sugar, but protein helps stabilize blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of those carbs—therefore slowing the release of glucose into the bloodstream. If your meals and snacks are lacking protein, drastic fluctuations in the blood sugar levels may lead to an energy crash and irritable mood4

How to easily bump up your protein intake

If you think you may be falling short on your protein needs, don’t fret. It’s easier to increase your intake than you may think (no, you don’t have to pound chicken breast at every meal).

The first solution is to increase the portion size of the protein-rich foods you’re already eating. This includes foods like meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, eggs, legumes, lentils etc., and may be as simple as scooping a spoonful more of ground beef into a taco. 

You can also choose higher-protein options for some of your favorite foods. If you love pasta, try choosing a lentil or chickpea pasta instead. Or cook rice in bone broth instead of water. 

And lastly, you can always rely on a high-quality protein powder. By high-quality, we mean one with a hefty dose of protein in a form your body can easily absorb and use. And whey takes the cake here. 

mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ ups the game even more by providing 25 grams of protein per serving with no artificial sweeteners, stevia, or flavors. It’s the cleanest, flavored protein you can find: just whey plus Himalayan pink salt, cinnamon, monk fruit, and vanilla or cocoa (all organic). It’s perfect for breakfast or a snack (these are our favorite recipes with it). 

Editor's note

This is what I leaned on to help me reach my 100-gram-a-day protein goal. It’s so good, and it’s an easy way to add a lot of protein to notoriously low-protein meals like oatmeal or smoothies.

The takeaway

There are definitely a lot of reasons for your low energy levels, but there’s a good chance inadequate protein intake may be one of them.

So make sure you’re including enough high-quality proteins in each meal and snack throughout the day.

Check out this high-protein sample meal plan if you need more inspiration.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try
Integrative Health

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try

Hannah Frye

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*
Integrative Health

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This
Integrative Health

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist

Abby Moore

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them
Integrative Health

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*
Integrative Health

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Sleep Through The Entire Night
Integrative Health

The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Sleep Through The Entire Night

Emma Loewe

Menopause Can Be Empowering But Where To Begin? Insights From A Doctor
Paid Content | Solaray

Menopause Can Be Empowering But Where To Begin? Insights From A Doctor

Devon Barrow

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try
Integrative Health

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try

Hannah Frye

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*
Integrative Health

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This
Integrative Health

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist

Abby Moore

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them
Integrative Health

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*
Integrative Health

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Sleep Through The Entire Night
Integrative Health

The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Sleep Through The Entire Night

Emma Loewe

Menopause Can Be Empowering But Where To Begin? Insights From A Doctor
Paid Content | Solaray

Menopause Can Be Empowering But Where To Begin? Insights From A Doctor

Devon Barrow

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.