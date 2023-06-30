A recent review published by The Lancet predicted more than 3.1 billion people1 across the globe will be living with diabetes by the year 2050—that’s more than double the amount of cases in 2021 (529 million).

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is expected to contribute to this astronomical shift. In the U.S. alone, the number of T2D causes in young people has doubled over the last two decades with Black and Indigenous Americans populations more susceptible.