Blood sugar is most commonly associated with a person's energy levels (physical and/or mental), but what you may not realize is that blood sugar plays a role in numerous bodily functions—such as fueling muscle during physical activity2 and keeping your immune system strong.

Blood sugar also affects your metabolism and overall body composition, in which both high and low blood sugar levels can contribute to unwanted weight gain.

See, the human body keeps a reserve of glucose stored in the liver and muscles to ensure it has the fuel it needs to function properly. But, similar to how your phone can hold only so much data, these organs can hold only so much glucose. When more glucose is consumed than utilized, the excess gets stored in fat tissue and converted into fat, which can result in weight gain over time from extra adipose stores.

So where does metabolism fit into all of this? Well, metabolism is the complex process following digestion and absorption in which your body converts the macronutrients (specifically carbohydrates in this particular discussion) from foods you eat and the beverages you drink into glucose, which later gets converted into ATP (i.e., cellular energy).

“Not to give anyone biochemistry nightmares, but how cool is this: One glucose yields 38 ATP energy molecules, which are used throughout our entire body all day and night to function and thrive,” Ferira shares.

When there's extra glucose inputs in the bloodstream, the body prioritizes dealing with it by laying down more glycogen stores in the liver, and ultimately, adipose (aka body fat stores) instead of burning it for fuel, Ferira explains. Since your body is prioritizing energy conservation (anabolism) over burning calories (catabolism), your metabolism and extra energy stores can slow you down.

"Your body values nutrients. It's like if someone offered me a $100 bill; I'm going to take it and tuck it away. And if someone offers me five $100 bills the next day, I'm going to take those and tuck them away too, and now my money purse is larger, more stuffed. Same with our body and nutrient inputs," Ferira says, adding, “it’s a situation of too much of a good thing.”