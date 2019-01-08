This 15-Minute Yoga Flow Will Release Months Of Tension

Yoga can be an incredible tool for calming stress and anxiety. Adding even a short yoga sequence to your daily routine can help you stay centered and free of pervasive anxious thinking. Practicing in the morning will help you start your day from a place of calm and clarity. Practicing in the evening will help you decompress from the stresses of daily life.

How does it work? Yoga activates your parasympathetic nervous system, which calms the body and mind. A regular yoga practice also allows you the time to disconnect from the world and connect to your breath, both of which can be invaluable for maintaining a state of inner calm.

This is my favorite yoga flow for anxiety relief. It can be done any time you begin to feel anxious or stressed: morning, noon, or night.