 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
How To Steady Your Blood Sugar Levels On A Vegan Diet—From A Biochemist

How To Steady Your Blood Sugar Levels On A Vegan Diet—From A Biochemist

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
10 Vegan Sources of Protein

Image by mbg Creative / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 6, 2022 — 2:04 AM

While "vegan" is often considered synonymous with "healthy"...that's not exactly the case. There are a number of not-so-good-for-you foods that fall under the vegan umbrella, including a significant minefield of foods that may cause a blood sugar spike and crash. So, if you're following a meat-free eating style, staying aware of these foods can help support your overall well-being.

Thankfully Jessie Inchauspé, aka Glucose Goddess on Instagram, recently shared a helpful guide for steadying glucose levels on a vegan diet, to help give your body the most energy without the corresponding crash.

What to be wary of.

Inchauspé first notes to keep an eye out for processed foods, and especially those that are classified as vegan (ahem, chocolatey sandwich cookies)—just because they don’t contain animal products, does not mean they’re necessarily good for you. “They can contain mountains of sugar. Sugar is vegan after all,” she explains. 

In the accompanying infographic, Inchauspé shows the sharp increase in blood sugar that comes right after eating a vegan sweet, and the decline of energy that follows within the two hours after eating. Instead, it’s more useful to opt for foods that don’t cause such a harsh spike, and rather provide gradual energy throughout the day.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What to eat.

When building a vegan meal that is cognizant of glucose levels, Inchauspé recommends keeping your dishes packed with both fat and protein. “Vegan meals that are just carbs (for example, just rice and veggies) can spike us way out of range.” With this in mind, adding beans, avocado, or really any other vegan fat and protein source can help regulate glucose spikes and keep you feeling energized and fueled in the hours after you eat.

Foods to include.

As for protein, fat, and fiber sources on a vegan diet, Inchauspé offers a comprehensive list:

Protein

  • Tofu
  • Tempeh
  • Seitan
  • Chickpeas
  • Beans
  • Lentils
  • Hemp seeds
  • Soy milk
  • Nuts

Fat

  • Avocado
  • Olive oil
  • Avocado oil
  • Coconut milk
  • Coconut oil
  • Olives
  • Chia seeds

Fiber

  • Kale
  • Raspberries
  • Lentils
  • Oats
  • Dark chocolate
  • Black beans
  • Kidney beans

The takeaway.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Nix bloating & transform your gut health.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(100)
probiotic+

Tailoring your eating habits to keep blood sugar stable will do a world of good for your body—and that goes for anyone following a vegan diet or otherwise.

On the whole, it's a good idea to pair carbohydrates with a plant-based fat and protein source, so you can achieve a gradual increase in blood sugar without a crash. And remember: just because something is vegan, doesn't necessarily mean it's good for you!

Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

5 Frozen Meal Delivery Services That Prove Takeout Is Overrated

Braelyn Wood
5 Frozen Meal Delivery Services That Prove Takeout Is Overrated
Functional Food

This Viral TikTok Food Trend Can *Actually* Benefit Your Gut Health

Merrell Readman
This Viral TikTok Food Trend Can *Actually* Benefit Your Gut Health
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Home

This Hack Will Make Your Sheets Smell Freshly Washed Every Single Night

Hannah Frye
This Hack Will Make Your Sheets Smell Freshly Washed Every Single Night
Functional Food

Make *This* For Breakfast If You Want Firm, Younger-Looking Skin

Hannah Frye
Make *This* For Breakfast If You Want Firm, Younger-Looking Skin
Integrative Health

This Program Is Helping Me *Finally* Prioritize Myself & Put My Health First

Merrell Readman
This Program Is Helping Me *Finally* Prioritize Myself & Put My Health First
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Mental Health

This Underrated Vitamin Plays A Key Role In Mood & Cognitive Function*

Morgan Chamberlain
This Underrated Vitamin Plays A Key Role In Mood & Cognitive Function*
Spirituality

Seeing This Sign From The Universe Means You Might Need An Attitude Adjustment

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Sign From The Universe Means You Might Need An Attitude Adjustment
Routines

In Need Of A Tension Release? Try This Satisfying Back Stretch

Merrell Readman
In Need Of A Tension Release? Try This Satisfying Back Stretch
Recipes

These No-Bake Chocolate Snack Bars Are Brimming With Brain-Health Benefits

Jamie Schneider
These No-Bake Chocolate Snack Bars Are Brimming With Brain-Health Benefits
Women's Health

Put An End To Stubborn PMS Bloating With These 6 Tips

Merrell Readman
Put An End To Stubborn PMS Bloating With These 6 Tips
Integrative Health

Blue Light Affects Brain & Eye Health — Especially Later In Life

Morgan Chamberlain
Blue Light Affects Brain & Eye Health — Especially Later In Life
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-steady-your-blood-sugar-levels-on-vegan-diet

Your article and new folder have been saved!