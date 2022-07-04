Why you should move your body after every meal. 

Now, "using your muscles" sounds pretty vague, but that's exactly Inchauspe's point: Moving your body is the general directive, and you can take that advice in any way you choose. For example, you may opt for a post-dinner walk, clean up around the house, play with your kids, or something else entirely. As long as you’re moving, you’re putting in the necessary work. "Within an hour after the end of your meal, get up and go for a walk, maybe dance to a couple of your favorite songs, walk your dog, do the dishes, do the laundry—use your muscles in any way that you like," Inchauspe adds.

Inchauspe echoes research done on this exact topic: In one randomized controlled trial, one group of adults was assigned to remain sedentary after their meal (think watching television on the couch) while another group opted for an active post-dinner activity. The results showed that those who moved their body within an hour of eating, even at low intensity and for only 10 minutes, helped manage their blood glucose levels.

Inchauspe breaks down how this works: "What happens is that every time a muscle contracts, it needs energy to do so, and the easiest place that your muscles are going to find this necessary energy is in the glucose in your bloodstream," she explains. "And we can use this to our advantage."