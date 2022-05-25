The reason why dates have such a profound impact on blood sugar is because they are dried fruits: “As soon as you denature a piece of fruit–whether you concentrate it to put in yogurt, you juice it to make an orange juice, or you dry it and use it for its sweetness–you’re creating a big glucose spike in your body,” Inchauspe explains. “Your body does not know the difference between sugar coming from fruit or sugar coming from a can of [soda]. It’s all processed the same.”

Now, one or two dates might not have a profound impact, but the issue arises when a product contains a high concentration of dates. Inchauspe particularly highlights all-natural snack bars, as these are often loaded with dates to achieve texture and flavor appeal. “They might say all-natural or no sugar added, but then you look at the label and it’s just 10 dates and some walnuts,” she says, which can spike your blood sugar all the same.