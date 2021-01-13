3 Simple Level Ups This R.D. Uses To Make Snack Time More Satiating & Nutritious

As a dietitian, my philosophy is always to focus on what we can add to our diet—not worrying so much about what we have to take away. The small, more attainable goals we can set each week are most often the ones that can have the biggest impact on our health!

As we kick off this new year, many of us may have various healthy goals at the front of our mind. With that said, it is so important to create sustainable habits that we can stick to and allow us to enjoy our healthy lifestyle for the long-term. The small choices we make each day are often the ones that can really improve our overall health.

The way our snack plates look is just as important as our breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Focusing on real, minimally processed foods is going to be our best bet when it comes to snack choices! Below are a few ways we can level up our snack time—simple additions to our plates are going to help keep us full and satisfied, while helping us feel focused and energized throughout the day.