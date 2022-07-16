This One Supplement Can Squash Stress At Literally Any Time Of The Day*

One Supplement You Can Take Any Time Of Day (Or Night) For Quick Relaxation*
Along with having a tool kit of soothing techniques to help you stay grounded, reaching for a soothing supplement can also give you a leg up on everyday stress.
Here's why reviewers are loving mbg's calm+ when it comes to everyday mood support, plus why it's a great option to take any time of day (aka, whenever you need it).
How calm+ is helping people de-stress every day:
Our soothing supplement, calm+, combines EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil, for a safe, high-quality trio of potent botanicals that help promote a sense of overall calm rooted in science.*
Just one gelcap provides 20 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD, and the synergistic additions of ashwagandha root and leaf extract and lavender oil give the supplement an extra relaxing boost.* Our hemp oil is also quality tested for purity and potency and contains less than 0.2% THC (i.e., because EU hemp carries more strict THC limits than U.S. hemp). This negligible, trace amount won't impair your day with any psychoactive or hallucinatory effects.
And the best part? Unlike some calming supplements that can make you drowsy, this fast-acting, non-psychoactive formula can be taken at any time of day, so you don't have to worry about it negatively affecting your energy levels. But don't take our word for it—check out what reviewers are saying.
One happy calm+ reviewer, Ruth E., writes that taking calm+ is a "wonderful way to end her day." While another user, Karen G., writes, "I am a huge fan of this supplement. It's gentle enough to take first thing in the morning, and it has given me that edge to stay balanced even during these tough days[.]"* Since user Heidi K. started taking her calm+, she has noticed "a higher level of overall well-being."*
Nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN agrees with the versatile utility of this calming supplement for use any time of the day. She previously shared about her personal experience with the hemp-led supplement: "This self-care supplement can be helpful to take any time of the day. I personally pivot my calm+ timing based on how my day progresses, but I'll typically take it in the afternoon to help me knock out my end-of-day project deadlines at work and evening errands."*
Still others speak to the formula's calming benefits for tackling their jobs first thing in the morning, while another review demonstrates how calm+ is pivotal to nighttime routines, too. Like we said: you can benefit from calm+ any time.
The takeaway.
Stressful moments are bound to happen, and we all need resources and options to help mitigate the impact of that stress on our well-being. Calming supplements can lend a hand, but you don't want them to affect your energy levels. With calm+, less stress is just one gelcap away—no matter what time of day, and at no cost to your energy.* Learn more about the product here.
