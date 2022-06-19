 Skip to content

This Supplement Is My Secret Weapon For Beating The Sunday Scaries

This Supplement Is My Secret Weapon For Beating The Sunday Scaries

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by SERGEY FILIMONOV / Stocksy

June 19, 2022 — 9:02 AM

I was pretty sure nothing could curb my Sunday scaries. Trust me, I've tried virtually everything to ease my mind—sipping herbal tea before bed, flipping through a book in lieu of having a Netflix marathon, listening to soothing music, even getting a jump-start on emails—only to feel that familiar ping of anxiousness return each time the weekend draws to a close. 

Recently, I got my hands on a bottle of mindbodygreen's calm+, and I decided to give the mood-supporting supplement a go (why not, right?). Now, I can't go a weekend without it—this supplement has become my secret weapon for the Sunday blues. 

How calm+ helps me beat Sunday scaries. 

To finally overcome the scaries, I realized that my mind needs time to truly unwind, and nothing has helped promote relaxation quite like calm+, thanks to the three cutting-edge botanicals and bioactives clinically shown to have a calming effect on the brain.*

First up, the star ingredient: full-spectrum USDA- and EU-certified organic European hemp oil, which helps support a healthy stress response thanks to the way its diverse array of phytocannabinoids, or plant compounds, interact with the body's endocannabinoid system (aka, the body's great balancer).* Of those phytocannabinoids, you'll find 20 milligrams of non-psychoactive hemp-derived CBD per gelcap, an amount that offers a quick dose of calm without leaving you feeling drowsy, so you can take this supplement any time of day. 

Next, we have 80 milligrams of lavender oil, an essential oil well documented for its stress-relieving properties.* One of the main bioactive ingredients in the fragrant botanical, linalool, is a terpene that can help ease anxiousness by interacting with brain receptors like GABA (promotes calm and balance throughout the body).*

Finally, ashwagandha root and leaf extract make an appearance. Ashwagandha is a well-known adaptogen that helps increase the body's ability to bounce back from stress.* In fact, this herbal extract eased feelings of anxiousness and stress by 30% in a 2019 clinical trial of adults (using a 240-milligram dose of the herbal extract, which is exactly what calm+ provides).*

I take one gelcap right before heading to bed, as my scaries often hit hardest at night. calm+ is not a sleep supplement (mbg has sleep support+ for that!), but I'm a pretty solid sleeper once I can actually calm my racing thoughts.

Rather, calm+ gently nudges my mind and body into relax mode, so I can settle into bed comfortably and later fall asleep with ease.* 

The takeaway. 

Until I started taking this mood-supporting supplement, I thought Sunday scaries were simply part of my typical weekend rotation. Now, I no longer toss and turn at night in anticipation of the week ahead—I have finally found my Sunday chill.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
