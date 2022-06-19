First up, the star ingredient: full-spectrum USDA- and EU-certified organic European hemp oil, which helps support a healthy stress response thanks to the way its diverse array of phytocannabinoids, or plant compounds, interact with the body's endocannabinoid system (aka, the body's great balancer).* Of those phytocannabinoids, you'll find 20 milligrams of non-psychoactive hemp-derived CBD per gelcap, an amount that offers a quick dose of calm without leaving you feeling drowsy, so you can take this supplement any time of day.

Next, we have 80 milligrams of lavender oil, an essential oil well documented for its stress-relieving properties.* One of the main bioactive ingredients in the fragrant botanical, linalool, is a terpene that can help ease anxiousness by interacting with brain receptors like GABA (promotes calm and balance throughout the body).*

Finally, ashwagandha root and leaf extract make an appearance. Ashwagandha is a well-known adaptogen that helps increase the body's ability to bounce back from stress.* In fact, this herbal extract eased feelings of anxiousness and stress by 30% in a 2019 clinical trial of adults (using a 240-milligram dose of the herbal extract, which is exactly what calm+ provides).*

I take one gelcap right before heading to bed, as my scaries often hit hardest at night. calm+ is not a sleep supplement (mbg has sleep support+ for that!), but I'm a pretty solid sleeper once I can actually calm my racing thoughts.

Rather, calm+ gently nudges my mind and body into relax mode, so I can settle into bed comfortably and later fall asleep with ease.*