For Taking The Edge Off Stress, This Is The Most Consistent Product I've Tried

For Taking The Edge Off Stress, mbg's calm+ Is The Most Consistent Product I've Tried

Martha Fischler
mbg Contributing Writer By Martha Fischler
Martha resides in Florida and her interests include classical music, ballet, Joni Mitchell, Indie films, and long walks.
Image by Nemanja Glumac / Stocksy

July 5, 2022 — 10:24 AM

These days, simply turning on the TV or reading the news can be overwhelming. I'm always on the lookout for products that truly help take the edge off daily stressors—and I've found a great one in calm+.*

My experience trying calm+.

I first started calm+ about eight months ago. I'd taken other hemp-derived CBD products for stress in the past, and while they weren't bad, I found them to be somewhat unpredictable. I never really knew how they would make me feel from one day to the next. After having a great experience with sleep support+, I figured that I'd give another one of mindbodygreen's supplements a try.

Right away, I noticed the product was far more predictable than other ones I tried in the past. Every time I took it, I found that it consistently did the same thing: Smoothed out my rough edges and provided mental clarity, peacefulness, and motivation.*

Since it's made from organic European hemp oil—which contains negligible, trace amounts of THC—it doesn't dull me or impair me in any way. I can take it at the beginning of a busy day without worrying that it will affect my ability to focus.

Instead, it just takes the edge off some of the more stressful parts of life—almost like a little cushion—it has a soothing, smoothing impact on my mood.* For me, it's been really, really effective.

How I use it today.

I'm currently enrolled in the calm+ monthly subscription, so I know I'll always have some on hand, though I don't feel the need to take it every day. Instead, on days when I have a lot going on, I'll typically take one softgel in the early afternoon. When I do, the supplement helps me approach challenges and obstacles from a more level-headed place.* It helps quiet down my feelings of anxiousness and frustration, freeing me up to make good decisions and get through the day with a positive mood.*

I can imagine that it would be helpful for social gatherings, too, and would take some of the jitters away from meeting new people.* It is also a very helpful tool to have in airports and other busy, inherently stressful environments.*

I've even noticed that when I take calm+ later in the afternoon, it does help my sleep at night.* For me, I find it has an additive effect on sleep support, and together, the two definitely prepare the body to rest in my experience.*

Though I've only been taking the product for a few months, it's been enough time to show me that it really works.* I'm happy to have found something that delivers a consistent sense of calm—no matter how chaotic life gets.*

As told to mindbodygreen editor Emma Loewe.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
