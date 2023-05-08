This Supplement Pair Works Like A Dream For Calm Nights & Deep Sleep*
Good sleep starts with a solid nighttime routine. Most of us can't expect the mind to quiet the second we get in bed. Especially if we've had a long day, we need to start the wind-down process about an hour or two ahead of time.
There are many ways to get into the sleep zone: You can destress with breathwork, relax with a hot bath or shower, or journal to let go of lingering thoughts from the day. But if you need a little extra help, mindbodygreen's calm+ supplement, formulated with organic European hemp oil, ashwagandha root, and lavender oil, is a great option. Our co-founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob calls it a "sleep appetizer," is it can make any wind-down routine feel more relaxing.*
Advertisement
Here's the scoop on the calming supplement and how to incorporate it come bedtime.*
Why you want to kick off your nightly routine with calm+.
While the supplement's star ingredient, USDA and EU certified organic full-spectrum hemp oil, isn't sedating at this intentionally moderate dose (20 mg CBD per gelcap), it does have a relaxing quality due to the way it helps the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS) function optimally.*
But don't take it from us—reviewers say calm+ has a 'palpable calming effect' that takes them 'out of fight or flight and into calm.'*
Advertisement
Capping off the night with sleep support+
After taking calm+ and getting his stress under control, Wachob likes to top off his nightly routine with another mbg supplement, our bestselling sleep support+. This is a product that's designed to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling rejuvenated.*
Especially when you're already in the right headspace for bed, sleep support+ can set the stage for restorative rest thanks to its targeted combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube seed extract , and PharmaGABA®.*
Magnesium bisglycinate is a readily absorbed form of magnesium that's combined with the amino acid glycine to promote relaxation, while jujube is a calming fruit that's long been used for its sedative properties in traditional Chinese medicine, and PharmaGABA® is a neurotransmitter shown to help enhance natural sleep quality in clinical trials1.*
Together, they pick up where calm+ leaves off and can help the body easily transition into deep, quality sleep.* We recommend taking it one to two hours before bed for best results, and it's safe to take nightly.
Advertisement
The takeaway
calm+, a calming supplement that fosters a positive mood and eases stress, and sleep support+, a sleep supplement that promotes restorative rest, can be a great one-two pairing for calmer nights and deeper sleep.* Together, they're an effective combination to add to your arsenal for those inevitable nights when it's 10 p.m. but your brain is still acting like it's noon.* Sweet dreams!
Advertisement
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.