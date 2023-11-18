This is concerning because iron plays an integral role in making DNA, supporting energy production, and (most notably) shuttling oxygen around cells and tissues. Not having enough iron leads to nondescript symptoms like fatigue and lightheadedness—as well as cold hands and feet and pale skin—that are often dismissed as symptoms of menstruation. And at the end of the day, many more cases of iron deficiency likely go undetected or are only caught once the condition is severe.