The short answer is no. According to endocrinologist Omayra Quijano-Vega, a person can have symptoms that pertain to the possibility of an iron deficiency, which should be further investigated with the assistance of a healthcare professional to order the correct testing. You might even need a further specialty referral to include evaluation from a hematologist specialist.

If you are on TikTok, you may have heard of the coin or ring trick to diagnose an iron deficiency. The premise behind this trick is that if the coin or ring leaves a black mark on your face, you are iron deficient. Unfortunately, this viral trend is not scientifically supported, and experts presume the blackened mark is caused by either 1. A metallic object chemically reacting with makeup or 2. A mechanical remnant from the object. As mentioned, the best way to diagnose an iron deficiency is through lab testing with your doctor.