Sometimes nutrients have a synergistic effect, working better together than when consumed in isolation. Such is the case with iron and vitamin C. Vitamin C can enhance the absorption of iron, especially the type found in plant foods.

Iron insufficiency is quite common1 , which is concerning since this mineral plays an essential role in energy production, brain health, and immunity. So not only is it important to consume enough iron, but you also need to make sure your body is able to absorb and utilize it.