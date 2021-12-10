"If you're on a plant-based diet and you're only eating non-heme sources of iron, like beans," Wachob says, "you've got to think about combos to improve iron absorption." And while there are plenty of food combinations that can enhance iron absorption (vitamin C-rich foods, for example), Hill says it's equally important to pay attention to those that might hinder it.

"In terms of inhibiting iron absorption, the most common ones that I see are coffee and tea being consumed at the same time as iron-rich meals," he says. "The tannins and the polyphenols in these drinks—as good as they are for you—will inhibit iron absorption."

Now, this doesn't mean you should quit coffee and tea altogether—but if you plan on eating an iron-packed breakfast (tofu scramble, anyone?), save your morning cuppa for later.