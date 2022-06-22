We Made The Viral Cowboy Caviar Recipe Even Healthier With This One Ingredient

Cooking slumps are entirely normal, and sometimes mustering up the effort to create new and exciting meals can be…anything but. We know that a balanced dish should contain vegetables of some form to provide our bodies with the essential vitamins and minerals it needs to thrive, and thankfully along with the warmer weather comes an onslaught of recipes featuring fresh and seasonal produce to nourish you from the inside out.

TikTok has become a place to turn to for cooking inspiration and food influencer @brialem recently shared a recipe for Cowboy Caviar that swiftly went viral. While the concept is hardly an original one, this bright and colorful dish includes an array of vitamin-rich veggies, plant-based protein, and even a healthy serving of fiber. With bell pepper, onion, and two different types of beans making up the base of this dish, you can easily customize your Cowboy Caviar to highlight your personal favorite veggies and create a flavor palate unique to your taste. And...that's exactly what I did.