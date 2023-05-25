6 Hormone Balance Supplements For Healthy Hormone Levels
In the pursuit of maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle, our bodies rely on a delicate interplay of hormones. These chemical messengers regulate numerous bodily functions and influence everything from our energy levels and metabolism to mood and reproductive health.
Unfortunately, modern health factors such as stress, aging, and environmental toxins can disrupt this intricate hormonal equilibrium and ultimately lead to a host of uncomfortable side effects and health challenges. This is where tailored supplementation comes in.
Do hormone-balancing supplements work?
Yes! Many hormone balance supplements deliver clinically researched, evidence-backed ingredients shown to promote optimal hormone function and overall well-being.*
Whether you're looking to enhance your vitality, improve your sex life, address specific endocrine healthy concerns, or simply maintain your overall well-being, choosing a high-quality supplement that features one or more of the vitamins, minerals, bioactives, and botanicals listed in this article can help support your body's hormonal harmony.*
Hormone-balancing supplement ingredients to look for
Vitamin D3
Healthy vitamin D levels are critical for optimized hormonal balance, reproductive health, fertility outcomes, and even sexual satisfaction.
One study from The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that women with sufficient vitamin D status [i.e., a 25(OH)D level of 30 ng/ml or higher] had a higher likelihood of becoming pregnant1 than those with insufficient and deficient vitamin levels.* On the flip side, vitamin D deficiency has been associated with increased estrogen levels, which can lead to a number of hormonal issues.
In men, vitamin D has been found to influence fertility outcomes as well: A 2011 study published by Hormone and Metabolic Research found that men with overweight saw increased testosterone levels2 when taking a daily vitamin D supplement while a 2020 World Journal of Men's Health review found that vitamin D can help improve sperm motility3 (a vital male fertility metric).*
If you’re concerned about how your vitamin D levels may be impacting your hormonal health, consider taking a 25(OH)D test to see if you could benefit from a daily D3 supplement. For truly optimal vitamin D levels (i.e., 50 ng/ml or higher), try taking 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (not D2) with a healthy fat to ensure proper absorption and bioavailability.
B vitamins
B vitamins are critical in a number of metabolic functions and maintaining healthy levels of certain B vitamins make all the difference in enhancing hormonal balance.*
“B6 supports the development of the corpus luteum, which is where all your progesterone originates, and it also works with your liver enzymes to remove excess estrogen from the body and boosts the immune system,”* women’s hormone and functional nutrition expert Alisa Vitti previously wrote for mindbodygreen.
In a 2020 analysis published by the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, higher riboflavin (B2) intake was associated with a small decrease in estradiol levels4 among healthy, menstruating women while higher intakes of B2 and B12 were linked to lower homocysteine levels (more info on how that impacts methylation and overall well-being here).*
In short, a quality B complex is an underrated nutritional tool for supporting overall hormonal balance.* Whether you’re choosing a standalone B-complex supplement or a multivitamin with a built-in high-potency B complex (like mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+), be sure that each of the eight B vitamins is delivered in its bioactive (and when relevant, methylated) form.
Magnesium
Magnesium is critical for pituitary health, thyroid function, and healthy ovulation.* Without adequate magnesium to support pituitary health, your body cannot produce healthy levels of FSH (follicular-stimulating hormone), LH (luteinizing hormone), and TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone)—vital hormones involved in endocrine system regulation5.
And if reproductive hormone balance wasn’t enough to pique your interest, magnesium is highly important in optimizing metabolic health as well. According to a 2022 Biological Trace Element Research review, this essential mineral helps regulate insulin secretion and glucose balance6.* If you’re struggling to get enough magnesium in your diet, consider taking a daily supplement.
Zinc
According to a 2019 Pakistan Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences review, zinc also plays an important role in the regulation of a number of hormones7—including insulin, leptin, thyroid hormones T3 and T4, melatonin, and growth hormone.
As an antioxidant, this essential mineral also helps support overall endocrine health by exhibiting a protective function8, per a 2020 Nutrients review.* Thanks to these myriad actions throughout the endocrine system, it’s not shocking that zinc deficiency is linked to a number of hormonal health issues—especially in women.
Probiotic
Perhaps the most surprising supplement on this list, probiotics can actually have an extremely beneficial effect on hormonal balance (but are we truly that shocked, given the importance of gut health on whole-body wellbeing?).
In a 2021 randomized controlled trial (RCT) published by the European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences, peri- and postmenopausal women that took a daily probiotic saw increased levels of follicle-stimulating hormone9 (FSH) after only five weeks.
Men can potentially see hormonal benefits from a probiotic, too: In a 2022 World Journal of Men's Health study, researchers found a link between gut microbiota and testosterone levels10 in elderly Japanese men, indicating that optimized gut health can help improve hormonal balance in men as they age.
Ashwagandha
You’ve likely heard of ashwagandha’s various effects on the nervous system, but did you know that this adaptogenic herb can help support hormonal balance and sexual health as well?
In a 2022 RCT published by Cureus, healthy women taking 300 milligrams of ashwagandha twice daily had improved sexual function11 (including desire, lubrication, arousal, orgasm, and sexual satisfaction) compared to those taking a placebo.
Similar results were seen in men during an RCT published by Health Science Reports in 2022: Healthy adult males that took the same dose of ashwagandha (i.e., 300 milligrams twice daily) saw a 17% increase in testosterone levels12 and 40% improvement in overall sexual function and satisfaction compared to the control group.
FAQ
Are hormone-balancing supplements effective?
Many of the ingredients found in hormone balance supplements are effective at delivering efficacious doses of clinically researched vitamins, minerals, and botanicals found to help support healthy hormone levels.* As is important when adding any supplement to your daily routine, be sure to do your own research and consult your health care provider to see if a specific hormone-balancing ingredient can help support your endocrine health goals.
How long do hormone-balancing supplements take to work?
The timeline of hormone-balancing supplement ingredients varies based on an individual’s biological makeup and specific endocrine health issues. Research indicates most benefits can be seen in as few as five weeks, though certain changes (e.g., vitamin D levels) may take up to three months.
The takeaway
In today’s world, hormonal balance is easier discussed than achieved. With modern environmental toxins and daily stressors such a prevalent part of our everyday lives, it can be difficult to get to the root cause of an endocrine health issue once side effects start to crop up.
If you need extra support in balancing your body’s hormones, you can find an efficacious dose of B vitamins, vitamin D, zinc, and magnesium—plus 29 other ingredients that support whole-body health and vitality—in mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+.*
