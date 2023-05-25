Healthy vitamin D levels are critical for optimized hormonal balance, reproductive health, fertility outcomes, and even sexual satisfaction.

One study from The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that women with sufficient vitamin D status [i.e., a 25(OH)D level of 30 ng/ml or higher] had a higher likelihood of becoming pregnant1 than those with insufficient and deficient vitamin levels.* On the flip side, vitamin D deficiency has been associated with increased estrogen levels, which can lead to a number of hormonal issues.

In men, vitamin D has been found to influence fertility outcomes as well: A 2011 study published by Hormone and Metabolic Research found that men with overweight saw increased testosterone levels2 when taking a daily vitamin D supplement while a 2020 World Journal of Men's Health review found that vitamin D can help improve sperm motility3 (a vital male fertility metric).*

If you’re concerned about how your vitamin D levels may be impacting your hormonal health, consider taking a 25(OH)D test to see if you could benefit from a daily D3 supplement. For truly optimal vitamin D levels (i.e., 50 ng/ml or higher), try taking 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (not D2) with a healthy fat to ensure proper absorption and bioavailability.

