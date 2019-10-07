The Supplements This Hormone Expert Can't Live Without

One of the biggest questions I encounter on a regular basis is: "Which supplements are right for me?" As a functional nutrition and hormone expert, I always stress that food comes first when we're talking about healing and health. Eating a micronutrient-rich diet of hormonally supportive foods for the right phase of your cycle is the only foolproof way to ensure long-term endocrine balance and well-being. That means there’s no single supplement that will solve all your problems.

However, many of us are dealing with conditions and complex symptoms that require additional support to speed healing. Supplements are an excellent way to help your body. The key to supplementing for your own body is to understand which vitamins and minerals you really need and what kinds of effects they'll have on your endocrine health. It's a good idea to visit your doctor or health care provider to figure out if you have any deficiencies before you start a new supplement regimen.

But as a starting point, I've developed a list of supplements that tend to help my clients again and again. Over the past 15 years of researching hormones and the endocrine system, I found that these are the five essential supplements that will elevate your hormonal healing and help you maintain endocrine excellence for the long term: