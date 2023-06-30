What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

Sesame (Sesamum indicum L.) belongs to the same plant family as peanuts and soybeans, and is one of the oldest cultivated plants in the world. In fact, sesame has been grown as a food crop for over 5,000 years1 .

Today, sesame continues to be an important food source in many areas of the world, including developing countries2 , due to its low water requirements and tolerance to poor soil quality.

There are several types of sesame, including black and white sesame, which are the most widely grown species. Sesame is predominantly grown for its edible seeds, which are used to make a number of products, including oil and tahini.

The seeds have a mellow flavor and are highly nutritious, providing healthy fats, protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals.

Depending on where you live in the world, sesame seeds are used in different ways. In the US, sesame seeds are commonly used to make baked goods, like breads, crackers, and cakes. Sesame oil is a popular ingredient in salad dressings and marinades, while tahini—a sesame-based paste—can be found in hummus and other dips.