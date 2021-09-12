mindbodygreen

Recipes
The Best Dang Sweet Potato Dish You'll Ever Have, Just In Time For Fall

The Best Dang Sweet Potato Dish You'll Ever Have, Just In Time For Fall

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
The Best Dang Sweet Potato Dish You'll Ever Have, Just In Time For Fall

Image by Erin Kunkel

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 12, 2021 — 13:04 PM

Fall is nearly here, which means we're back into one of my favorite seasons for food: roasted root veggie season! And while simple baked sweet potato fries are undeniably delicious, these ones from Helene Henderson of the Malibu Farm restaurants, goes one step further. Get ready for the ultimate version of this classic side.

From her new cookbook, Malibu Farm Sunrise to Sunset, this recipe pairs baked pieces of sweet potato with a tangy tahini sauce and pomegranate seeds. On their own, sweet potatoes are packed with vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6, magnesium, and potassium. Then the pomegranate seeds add antioxidants, while tahini offers some healthy fats to balance the dish's nutrients.

Make it this weekend, bookmark it for the upcoming holiday season, or both!

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Serves 4 

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 4 sweet potatoes
  • Olive oil
  • 1 cup Pucker Up Tahini Sauce (below)
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)
  • ½ cup pomegranate seeds (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  2. First we need to zebra-peel the skin on our sweet potatoes. A little skin holds the sweet potatoes together; too much skin gets chewy. With a vegetable peeler, peel the potatoes in lengthwise strips, removing half the skin. Then cut the sweet potatoes into wedges, 4 to 6 wedges per half potato, depending on how thick you cut them. Place the wedges on a sheet pan that is greased with olive oil. Do not crowd your pan.
  3. Bake for about 8 minutes, or until the underside is browned and crisp. Turn the fries over to brown the other side, about 5 minutes. Remove and dry the sweet potato fries on paper towels.
  4. To serve the sweet potatoes, drizzle them with the Pucker Up Tahini Sauce. Garnish with the parsley and pomegranate seeds, if using.

Pucker Up Tahini Sauce

Makes 1 cup

Method

  • ½ cup tahini (sesame seed paste)
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • ¼ cup hot water
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tablespoon honey, agave, or maple syrup (optional)

Method

  1. Spoon the tahini into a small bowl, and then add the lemon juice. The mixture will seize up and get stiff, so thin it with the ¼ cup hot water to make a smoother sauce. Add the garlic and olive oil, and season to taste with salt. For a sweeter sauce, stir in the honey, agave, or maple syrup

probiotic+

probiotic+
Nix bloating & transform your gut health.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

Note: Can you make your own tahini? Yes, of course. Just throw your toasted hulled sesame seeds (about 1 cup) into a food processor and grind them fine. Add a little salt and 2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil to make a paste. If you have toasted sesame seed oil gathering dust in the fridge, add 1 teaspoon; if not, skip it. And, if desired, add 1 tablespoon honey, agave, or maple syrup for a sweeter sauce.

Reprinted from MALIBU FARM SUNRISE TO SUNSET by Helene Henderson. Copyright © 2021 by Helene Henderson. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This RD's Zucchini Bread Features An Ingredient With Blood Sugar Benefits

Abby Moore
This RD's Zucchini Bread Features An Ingredient With Blood Sugar Benefits
Recipes

Low-FODMAP Diet Got You Missing Garlic? Try This Basil Pesto Hack For Flavor

Eliza Sullivan
Low-FODMAP Diet Got You Missing Garlic? Try This Basil Pesto Hack For Flavor
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Beauty

Spent A Lot Of Time Outdoors This Summer? You May Need This Supplement*

Alexandra Engler
Spent A Lot Of Time Outdoors This Summer? You May Need This Supplement*
Beauty

An Easy 3-Step Guide To Building Up Skin Strength & Resilience

Alexandra Engler
An Easy 3-Step Guide To Building Up Skin Strength & Resilience
Mental Health

How To Cope With Grief Amid 20th Anniversary Of 9/11, From A Psychologist

Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
How To Cope With Grief Amid 20th Anniversary Of 9/11, From A Psychologist
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

So You Know Your Own Attachment Style — But Which Ones Should You Date?

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
So You Know Your Own Attachment Style — But Which Ones Should You Date?
Personal Growth

Sundays Can Be Notoriously Stressful: How To Have A Chill Day

Tia Graham
Sundays Can Be Notoriously Stressful: How To Have A Chill Day
Integrative Health

Finally! A Probiotic That Helps Promote Comfortable Digestion, Says mbg Reviews*

Abby Moore
Finally! A Probiotic That Helps Promote Comfortable Digestion, Says mbg Reviews*
Beauty

Want To Hear The Best Skin Care Tips For Every Decade Of Your Life?

Alexandra Engler
Want To Hear The Best Skin Care Tips For Every Decade Of Your Life?
Spirituality

A Complicated Transit Is Coming This Week: Astrologers Light The Way Forward

The AstroTwins
A Complicated Transit Is Coming This Week: Astrologers Light The Way Forward
Mental Health

4 Ways People May Be Responding To Trauma Without Even Realizing It

Julie Nguyen
4 Ways People May Be Responding To Trauma Without Even Realizing It
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sweet-potato-fries-with-tahini-sauce

Your article and new folder have been saved!