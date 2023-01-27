The peanut plant (Arachis hypogaea L.) is native to South America1 but is now grown all over the world, including across the United States. These plants produce bright yellow flowers above ground, but develop their fruit underground, which is why peanuts are also known as groundnuts. Peanuts have a mild, earthy taste and creamy texture, thanks to their high fat content.

Because peanuts are high in fat, they’re used to produce cooking oil along with other fat-based products like soap and animal feed.

Peanut oil has a high smoke point—the temperature at which an oil begins to smoke— of around 445 degrees Fahrenheit 2 (229.4 degrees Celsius2 ), which is why it’s commonly used in high-heat cooking methods like frying and stir-frying. When an oil reaches its smoke point, the fats start to break down3 and form harmful compounds such as alcohols, aldehydes, and ketones, which affect the flavor of the oil. This is why oils with higher smoke points are preferred for high-heat cooking.

Fast food establishments use peanut oil to fry foods like french fries and chicken and it’s regularly used as an ingredient in African, Chinese, Indian, and Southeast Asian dishes.