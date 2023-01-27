Peanut oil is a fat that's commonly used in high-heat cooking methods like deep-frying. Unrefined peanut oil products like cold-pressed peanut oil can be used to make nutritious dressings and marinades, but refined peanut oil and deep-fried foods made with it should be kept to a minimum in order to promote overall health. Looking for more ways to incorporate healthy fats into your diet? Check out this master guide to the best cooking oils to use—and which ones to avoid.