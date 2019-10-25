How To Make Perfectly Crisp Sesame-Ginger Broccoli

If you're really clumsy, like I am, the thought of being around a pot of hot oil is enough to make you break into a cold sweat. The thought of younger family members trying to fry things unsupervised is even more frightening. Air fryers remove these fears entirely!

The most significant benefit of the air fryer is that it doesn't use nearly as much oil as deep frying. Plus, if you live in a hot climate, the ability to have a cool kitchen while happily cooking away is reason enough to own an air fryer. For this sesame-ginger broccoli recipe, in particular, I've tried to cook it in the oven at a variety of temperatures, and I always had a house that smelled of burned broccoli.

If you like broccoli, this recipe alone will be worth the price of my book, Air Fryer Revolution, not just because it's easy and tasty but because that burned broccoli smell in your kitchen usually lasts for days! My testing has made this a nonissue for you. You're welcome.