How To Make Perfectly Crisp Sesame-Ginger Broccoli

Urvashi Pitre, Ph.D.
Contributing writer By Urvashi Pitre, Ph.D.
Urvashi Pitre, Ph.D. is a cookbook author and the Founder and President of Tasseologic, a data-driven, brand experience agency. She is also the Founder of the recipe blog, Two Sleevers, which she created specifically for foodies who enjoy good food but don’t always have the time to cook elaborate meals.

Image by Ghazalle Badiozamani / Contributor

October 25, 2019

If you're really clumsy, like I am, the thought of being around a pot of hot oil is enough to make you break into a cold sweat. The thought of younger family members trying to fry things unsupervised is even more frightening. Air fryers remove these fears entirely!

The most significant benefit of the air fryer is that it doesn't use nearly as much oil as deep frying. Plus, if you live in a hot climate, the ability to have a cool kitchen while happily cooking away is reason enough to own an air fryer. For this sesame-ginger broccoli recipe, in particular, I've tried to cook it in the oven at a variety of temperatures, and I always had a house that smelled of burned broccoli.

If you like broccoli, this recipe alone will be worth the price of my book, Air Fryer Revolution, not just because it's easy and tasty but because that burned broccoli smell in your kitchen usually lasts for days! My testing has made this a nonissue for you. You're welcome.

Crispy Sesame-Ginger Broccoli

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon chili-garlic sauce
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (16-ounce) package frozen broccoli florets (do not thaw)

Method:

  1. In a large bowl, combine the sesame oil, sesame seeds, chili-garlic sauce, ginger, salt, and pepper. Stir until well combined. Add the broccoli and toss until well coated.
  2. Arrange the broccoli in the air fryer basket. Set the air fryer to 325°F for 15 minutes, or until the broccoli is crisp, tender, and the edges are lightly browned, gently tossing halfway through the cooking time.

Recipe excerpted from Air Fryer Revolution: 100 Crispy, Healthy, Fast & Fresh Recipes © 2019 by Urvashi Pitre. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

