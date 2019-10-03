What Does It Mean When Something Is 'Sprouted'? Is It Actually Better For You?

Any legumes, nuts, or seeds. A better question might be what don't you need to sprout: macadamia nuts, pine nuts, and red kidney beans (which can become toxic). While you can sprout flax, chia, and hemp seeds, most people don't, since it requires a special process. Hemp seeds also are naturally free of phytic acid. Miranda Hammer, R.D., personally skips the smaller seeds, saying she "prefers to focus on soaking grains and larger legumes like chickpeas, steel-cut oats, and brown rice."

There is controversy, however, over whether almonds labeled "raw" are truly raw and able to be sprouted. Currently, nuts grown in the US have to be pasteurized prior to commercialization, so they likely don't technically sprout. These "raw" almonds from the US are likely "activated" and the anti-nutrients will be removed. That being said, the most benefits you can get from soaking or sprouting occur when the nuts aren't treated with this pasteurization process first (i.e., if you sprout nuts from outside the US).