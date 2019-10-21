Seed Cycling: The Trendiest (And Weirdest) Tool For Better Hormone Balance

When your period arrives, eat 1 to 2 tablespoons of freshly ground flax seeds and raw pumpkin seeds through day 14. These seeds can help naturally increase your estrogen while also providing fiber to support healthy estrogen metabolism. It's an excellent way to create a healthy level of estrogen without leading to excess levels, also known as estrogen dominance. Seeds are rich in essential fatty acids and nutrients, like zinc and selenium, which are the building blocks needed to create awesomely healthy hormones.

Flax seeds in particular are rich in lignans, which have a weak estrogenic effect and have been shown to be beneficial in preventing osteoporosis, improving estrogen and progesterone ratios, and heart disease in women. Research has also shown that women with PCOS who consume flax seeds may also experience a positive shift in androgens, which are what cause hair loss, acne, and hirsutism for women with this condition.

There have also been studies showing that cyclical breast tenderness, like the kind that comes on right before your period, is improved by including flax seeds in your diet. Also notable is that some studies have shown that the lignans found in pumpkin seeds may be beneficial in breast cancer prevention.