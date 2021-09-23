Easing anxiety takes more than a quick fix. Sure, in-the-moment tricks deserve honorable mention (take this intentional breathing practice, for example), but it's also important to recruit helpful habits for the long haul. And this is where nutrition comes into play: "Food is a big piece [of anxiety], and unfortunately food and nutrients don't get talked about enough," says clinical psychologist and board-certified nutritionist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, on the mindbodygreen podcast. You eat every day, multiple times a day—so why not indulge in foods that can support a balanced mood?

As for the best foods for anxiety, experts have their fan favorites. Beurkens? "One of my big hero foods is pumpkin seeds," she declares.