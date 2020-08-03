While good store bought granola is getting easier to find, making your own is simple and means you can personalize it to better fit your tastes. For summer, this simple citrusy recipe from The Happy Pear: Vegan Cooking For Everyone, packs in protein and superfoods like goji berries.

When paired with fresh fruit and alternative milk or dairy-free yogurt, granola can be the base for a healthy breakfast with a wide range of nutritional benefits. This recipe in particular gets protein from walnuts, cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds. A simple drop of maple syrup and dried fruit for sweetness keeps this easy vegan recipe healthy, and perfect for a week of healthy breakfast meal preps.