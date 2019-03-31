mindbodygreen

The 5 Best Low-Sugar, Grain-Free Granolas & Cereals You Can Buy

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor By Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with a minor in nutrition.
collage of grain free granolas and cereal for 2019

Image by mbg Creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 31, 2019

Growing up, I was a bit of a cereal addict. My favorite was a combo of sugary flakes and granola clusters that was so damn addictive I couldn't stop at just one bowl. But I'd always feel a little meh afterward—bloated, sleepy, and hungry about an hour later.

Since then, I've learned that a dose of refined carbs at breakfast doesn't agree with me. Instead of something grain-based and carb-rich, I prefer a dose of good fats, fiber, and protein for more stable energy.

But while I love a good scramble or yogurt with fruit, some days I still crave that crunch of my childhood. That's why I'm so pumped about the number of high-quality, super-tasty grain-free granolas and cereals that are hitting grocery stores. Often made with a combination of nuts, seeds, coconut, and dried fruit, they're typically low in sugar and highly satiating.

Here, check out six of the tastiest grain-free, paleo-friendly granolas and cereals on the market (and when you're done, take a look at these amazing grain-free pancakes that are changing the breakfast game).

Effi Probiotic Chickpea Granola

My new personal favorite, this granola has a surprising ingredient that sets it apart from the grain-free pack—high-fiber chickpea flour, which gives it an amazing crunch (and creates nice big clusters). It also contains a dose of Bacillus coagulans probiotics to promote gut health, along with almonds, walnuts, almond butter, black sesame seeds, coconut oil, and sacha inchi powder.

Available online at Amazon ($9)

Nature's Path Grain-Free Maple Almond Granola

Delicious chunky clusters make this organic grain-free granola easy to eat by the hand and ideal for taking on long hikes. Made with pumpkin and sunflower seeds, coconut, chia seeds, almond flour, coconut flakes, sea salt, and maple syrup, it's the perfect combo of sweet and salty—while only containing 4 grams of sugar.

Available at Target ($6) and most grocery stores

GrandyOats Coconola

Love all things coconut? Toasted coconut flakes are the star of this delicious grain-free granola, which is also loaded with cashews, pecans, seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, and sesame!), and a bit of honey and maple syrup. Bonus: This (and all GrandyOats) tasty granolas are made in small batches in a solar-powered bakery.

Available online at Amazon ($13)

Bob's Red Mill Paleo-Style Muesli

We love that Bob's Redmill didn't go the typical grain-free granola route. This grain-free muesli—featuring coconut flakes, sunflower seeds, cashews, and dried currants, cranberries, blueberries, and strawberries—tastes just like the real thing. Packed with so much chewy-crunchy goodness, you don't even miss the oats. Try it on plain yogurt or with some sliced bananas and almond milk.

Available online at Bob's Redmill ($11.50)

Wildway Grain-Free Instant Hot Cereal

Not into granola? We get it; sometimes you just need something hot and comforting on chilly mornings. This completely grain-free hot cereal gets its amazing taste and texture from a combo of ground flaxseed, walnuts, cashews, pecans, dates, and coconut flour. It's also gloriously high in fiber (10 grams, or 36 percent of your daily value!) to keep you nice and full.

Available online at Amazon ($25 per 4-pack)

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

