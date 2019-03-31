The 5 Best Low-Sugar, Grain-Free Granolas & Cereals You Can Buy

Growing up, I was a bit of a cereal addict. My favorite was a combo of sugary flakes and granola clusters that was so damn addictive I couldn't stop at just one bowl. But I'd always feel a little meh afterward—bloated, sleepy, and hungry about an hour later.

Since then, I've learned that a dose of refined carbs at breakfast doesn't agree with me. Instead of something grain-based and carb-rich, I prefer a dose of good fats, fiber, and protein for more stable energy.

But while I love a good scramble or yogurt with fruit, some days I still crave that crunch of my childhood. That's why I'm so pumped about the number of high-quality, super-tasty grain-free granolas and cereals that are hitting grocery stores. Often made with a combination of nuts, seeds, coconut, and dried fruit, they're typically low in sugar and highly satiating.

Here, check out six of the tastiest grain-free, paleo-friendly granolas and cereals on the market (and when you're done, take a look at these amazing grain-free pancakes that are changing the breakfast game).