A Healthy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe, From A Registered Dietitian

A Healthy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe, From A Registered Dietitian

Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor By Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Homemade Pumpkin Cookies

Image by iStock

October 15, 2021 — 10:03 AM

You've already made pumpkin bread, roasted (or air-fried) your pumpkin seeds, whipped together a pumpkin spice latte, and even made pumpkin-spiced sushi (yes, that's a thing). So, what's next? Well, if you're registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, you're baking up a batch of pumpkin spice cookies. 

Not only do these cookies satisfy your autumnal sweet tooth, but they also sneak in a blend of vegetables. Using mindbodygreen's organic veggies+ greens powder, these 12-ingredient gluten-free, dairy-free cookies pack a whole lot of nutrients.












The veggies blend contains a mix of dark greens (broccoli, kale, spinach, and alfalfa sprouts), as well as carrots, beet root, and nutrient-rich sea veggies, including kelp, spirulina, and chlorella. Adding it to the dry ingredients while baking is a simple way to increase your daily intake of fiber from antioxidant-rich vegetables, fruits, and herbs.*

Keep in mind: Because of the greens powder, these cookies may have a slightly darker hue than that burnt orange coloring you may expect. "They're not the prettiest, but these would be super-cute decorated, half-dipped in dark chocolate, or with nuts folded into the dough," Cording says. "Lots of options!"

Pumpkin Pie Spice Cookies

Makes ~12 cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup gluten-free oat flour (or 1 cup gluten-free rolled oats, pulsed in a food processor)
  • 2 tablespoons organic veggies+
  • dash of sea salt 
  •  ½ teaspoon baking powder 
  • 1½ teaspoons baking soda 
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon 
  • ⅓ cup pumpkin purée 
  • ¼ cup ghee or coconut oil, melted 
  • 1 egg
  • ⅓ cup maple syrup or date paste 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 
Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper 
  2. Mix together the dry ingredients.
  3. Mix together the wet ingredients. 
  4. Fold dry ingredients into wet using a rubber spatula.
  5. Using a medium cookie scoop or two spoons, scoop cookie dough onto the baking sheet. Make sure to space the cookies evenly, as they will spread a bit. Flatten out the top of each cookie with a spoon or fork.
  6. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until cooked through but still chewy. If you prefer to make smaller cookies, cook for 10 to 12 minutes. 
  7. Allow to cool on a wire rack for at least 15 minutes before storing. 
  8. Store in an airtight container 2 to 3 days at room temperature or up to a week in the fridge.

How to enjoy.

The oat flour, which makes these cookies gluten-free, is a bit delicate. (More gluten-free flour options here.) To ensure that the cookies hold their form, Cording says letting them cool before transferring them or eating them is critical. "I learned the hard way," she says. "Otherwise, a little steam is created and makes them a bit crumbly." 

If they do crumble, though? No big deal, says Cording. "These are delicious on their own but would also be great crumbled up and served as a garnish atop avocado mousse or your favorite plant-based ice cream."

