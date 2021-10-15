The veggies blend contains a mix of dark greens (broccoli, kale, spinach, and alfalfa sprouts), as well as carrots, beet root, and nutrient-rich sea veggies, including kelp, spirulina, and chlorella. Adding it to the dry ingredients while baking is a simple way to increase your daily intake of fiber from antioxidant-rich vegetables, fruits, and herbs.*

Keep in mind: Because of the greens powder, these cookies may have a slightly darker hue than that burnt orange coloring you may expect. "They're not the prettiest, but these would be super-cute decorated, half-dipped in dark chocolate, or with nuts folded into the dough," Cording says. "Lots of options!"