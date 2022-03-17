A Derm Explains Why Pumpkin Seed Oil Is A+ For Hair Growth

If you don’t want to sleep with the oil in your hair, you use Turegano’s easy shower-time hack: Add three to five drops of pumpkin seed oil to your shampoo before massaging it into your scalp, leave it on for five minutes, then rinse out thoroughly before conditioning. "I find that way is easier and not as messy," she explains. It's the same hack she swears by for rosemary oil—same trick, different hair-healthy solution.