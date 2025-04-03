Advertisement
Make This RD's No-Cook Curried Chickpea Sandwich For A Protein-Packed Meal
In the middle of a busy day, grazing through your snack shelf may seem more efficient than preparing a proper meal. But if you're not eating something rich in protein or fiber for lunch, your grumbling stomach will lead you back to the kitchen in no time. Plus, lunch shouldn't have to fall by the wayside just because it's served at an inconvenient time.
One of the most versatile and satisfying plant-based proteins to incorporate into your lunch is chickpeas. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), just half a cup of chickpeas, contains 7 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber1, which helps to keep you fuller longer. Adding them to soups, stews, curries, salads, and sandwiches can make any meal instantly more satiating.
Aside from chickpeas keeping you full, research shows that eating nutrient-dense plant-based foods in place of meat may help to decrease heart disease, stroke, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. In other words, plant-centric lifestyles are great for overall health2.
When I'm in a rush and need to whip together a speedy yet filling lunch, I rely on this no-cook curried chickpea sandwich. It's packed with nutrients and flavor and takes only 10 minutes to make, so snacking is not required.
No-Cook Curried Chickpea Sandwich
Makes 4 servings
Tip: If you're using canned chickpeas, opt for unsalted, or run them under cold water before eating. Rinsing canned foods removes excess salt and helps to reduce bean bloat.
Ingredients
- 19 oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained (or 2⅓ cup cooked chickpeas)
- ¼ cup mayonnaise, vegan mayonnaise, or avocado
- 1 teaspoon mustard
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ⅓ cup raisins or dried cranberries
- Veggies of choice (spinach, sweet peppers, cucumber, red onions, scallions, etc.)
- Bread of choice
Method
- Combine chickpeas, mayonnaise, mustard, curry powder, and black pepper.
- Mash together with a fork or potato masher.
- Stir in dried fruit.
- Toast bread and fill with chickpea filling and veggies.
The chickpea salad can be refrigerated for up to four days.