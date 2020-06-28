mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food

What Is Tempeh? Nutrition, Health Benefits, & How To Cook It

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Dish with Tempeh, Green Onions, and Noodles

Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy

June 28, 2020 — 1:16 AM

Whether or not you follow a meatless diet, you may have noticed an increase of plant-based “meats” hitting the market in recent years. One high source of plant-based protein that’s been around far longer is tempeh. But what exactly is it?

What is tempeh?

Tempeh is a traditional Indonesian food made of cooked and fermented soybeans. It has become popular among plant-based eaters as a high-quality source of protein

“It has a tangy, nutty taste and firm texture,” women's health dietitian Valerie Agyeman, R.D. tells mbg. After they're cooked and fermented, the soybeans are packed into a brick-like cake, she explains. 

Less traditional tempehs use other types of beans, and may add whole grains and seasoning into the mix, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics Amy Kimberlain, RDN says. These alternative options are helpful for people with soy allergies. 

Advertisement

Tempeh nutrition

A standard serving size of tempeh is about 3 oz. or 85 grams. These are the nutritional values of 100 g, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).  

  • Calories: 192
  • Fat: 10.8 g
  • Carbohydrates: 7.64 g
  • Protein: 20.3 g
  • Sugar: 0 g
  • Sodium: 9 mg
  • Calcium: 111 mg 
  • Magnesium: 81 mg
  • Phosphorus: 266 mg
  • Potassium: 412 mg

Is tempeh healthy? 

Tempeh is a healthy source of plant-based protein, and other nutrients, like phosphorus, magnesium, riboflavin, and antioxidants, Agyeman says. “There are so many health benefits including better heart health, stronger bones, and better digestion,” she adds. 

 Along with those nutrients, Kimberlain says tempeh is high in B vitamins and because it’s packed into a block, it’s more dense in nutrients than tofu. 

Advertisement

What's the difference between tempeh and tofu?

Tofu and tempeh both come from soy products, but are made differently. 

Tempeh is made from whole soybeans, which are cooked, fermented, then packed. Because it’s fermented and less processed, tempeh tends to have a better nutrition profile than tofu, Kimberlain says. Nutritional benefits include higher protein, fiber, vitamins, and prebiotics.

Tofu, on the other hand, is made from coagulated soy milk. It comes in firm, soft, silken, and sprouted varieties. 

“Tempeh is on the chewy side and has a nutty taste,” Agyeman says, “and tofu is a bit more neutral and absorbs the flavors of the foods it's cooked with.” 

How to cook with tempeh

In most dishes, tempeh can replace meat-based products and tends to hold its shape better than tofu. 

Agyeman recommends marinating, roasting, or grilling tempeh like meat, or adding it to pizzas, sandwiches, stir-fries, pastas, or stews.  

Many recipes recommend softening tempeh before cooking, Kimberelain says. This allows it to absorb more flavors, like seasonings and sauces. “You can do this by steaming or simmering it for about 10 minutes,” she says.

Summary

Tempeh is a brick-shaped product made from cooked and fermented soybeans. It is a good source of plant-based protein, vitamins, and minerals. While similar to tofu, tempeh tends to be more firm, nutrient-dense, and nuttier in flavor. 

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Easy-To-Make Vegan Peach Cobbler Is The Perfect Simple Summer Dessert

Tracye McQuirter, MPH
This Easy-To-Make Vegan Peach Cobbler Is The Perfect Simple Summer Dessert
Functional Food

Cold Brew vs. Iced Coffee: Which Cool Cup Of Joe Is Better For You?

Abby Moore
Cold Brew vs. Iced Coffee: Which Cool Cup Of Joe Is Better For You?
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

From Emotional To Intuitive: The 6 Kinds Of Empaths

Sarah Regan
From Emotional To Intuitive: The 6 Kinds Of Empaths
Beauty

Dark Spots May Get Worse In The Summer, But This Supplement Can Help

Jamie Schneider
Dark Spots May Get Worse In The Summer, But This Supplement Can Help
Functional Food

Honey Water Isn't Just For Colds — Drink Up For Your Immune System

Abby Moore
Honey Water Isn't Just For Colds — Drink Up For Your Immune System
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Why You May Have Dry Skin Around Your Eyes + 5 Ways To Get Rid Of It

Jamie Schneider
Why You May Have Dry Skin Around Your Eyes + 5 Ways To Get Rid Of It
Beauty

This One's For The Kids: 8 Sunscreens To Keep 'Em Safe All Summer

Alexandra Engler
This One's For The Kids: 8 Sunscreens To Keep 'Em Safe All Summer
Beauty

Sun Spots On Your Hands? This Supplement Can Help

Alexandra Engler
Sun Spots On Your Hands? This Supplement Can Help
Spirituality

This Week May Get Muddled With Mercury & Saturn Still In Retrograde

The AstroTwins
This Week May Get Muddled With Mercury & Saturn Still In Retrograde
Women's Health

An OB/GYN On The Maternal Health Disparities Black Women Face

Abby Moore
An OB/GYN On The Maternal Health Disparities Black Women Face
Home

How To Deep-Clean Your Comforter, With Or Without A Laundry Machine

Sarah Regan
How To Deep-Clean Your Comforter, With Or Without A Laundry Machine
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-tempeh-and-is-it-healthy

Your article and new folder have been saved!