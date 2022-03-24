Although you may want to crawl right into bed and fall asleep after a jam-packed day, your brain isn’t always on the same page. If you find yourself lying in bed with thoughts running around in your mind and preventing you from getting that much-needed rest, I hear you.

Everyone finds different ways to wind down, and I’m here to explain mine. As mindbodygreen's newest beauty teammate, I figured it was time to share a bit more about me.

Yes, it may be a little over the top for every single day, but it helps me relax when I really need it. Plus, it puts me in a better place mentally before falling asleep. As always, you should take what resonates with you and leave the rest—but here, allow me to divulge my ultimate wind-down routine.