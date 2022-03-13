This Sunset Lamp Sets The Best Mood — & It Might Have Sleep Benefits

"In the natural world, the light gets dimmer and redder at the end of the day. This actually sends biological signals that get interpreted by the brain and may help a person prepare for sleep," Grandner tells mbg. "So simulating that experience can possibly help people wind down and be ready to sleep at the right time."

Jamie Zeitzer, Ph.D., an associate professor of sleep medicine at Stanford University, agrees that lamps like these may be helpful for sleep in some contexts. He adds, however, that sunset is far from the most important time of the day from a circadian perspective.

"Morning light is more of the anchoring light in terms of keeping your circadian system aligned," Zeitzer says, so ultimately the best thing you can do to train your rhythm is get outside (or at least look out a bright window) first thing in the morning.