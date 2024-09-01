Advertisement
3 Non-Negotiables For Women Who Want To Age With Strength
We need to reframe aging. Instead of viewing a future of frailty as inevitable, we should spotlight what's possible—and with the right puzzle pieces, what's possible is aging with strength.
In a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, we explored these key pieces with women's fitness expert and bestselling author, Stephanie Estima, D.C. We'll dive into the foundational elements you need to become stronger, faster, and healthier as you age—because yes, it’s possible, and it's time to start thinking about aging in a new way.
But first, why do we need muscle as we age?
Heavy lifting: it’s more than just training in the gym
You might hit the gym and do sit-ups, run on the treadmill, or perform 30 reps of light bicep curls, but for aging with strength, lifting heavy weights is your best bet.
While it’s common knowledge in the strength training world that heavy lifting yields the best results for muscle gains, Estima adds some essential nuance: "Heavy for me is going to be different than heavy for you, and heavy for me five years ago is going to be different from heavy for me now."
One way to ensure you’re lifting at your heaviest is by working close to failure. According to Estima, this means you should be one to three reps away from failure by the end of your set.
For example, if you’re doing hammer curls with 15-pound dumbbells aiming for 10 reps:
- If you can do 17 or 20 reps, it’s time to increase the weight.
- If you reach 10 to 13 reps before failure, you’re on track.
- If you can only manage 5 or 6 reps, consider a slightly lighter weight.
As you continue lifting, your strength will naturally evolve. In a few weeks, you may reach for 17.5-pound weights or even 20 pounds. This applies to all major strength training exercises—like assisted pull-ups, weighted squats, and more. The key is to always aim to be one to three reps away from failure without compromising your form.
Make protein a priority—beyond just the RDA Limit
Protein is more than a buzzword; it's a necessity. Without enough protein, building muscle is impossible, and without muscle, your body becomes vulnerable to more than just falls and mobility issues.
“We start to become more insulin resistant. One of the ways that we can overcome that insulin resistance, particularly in the muscle, what we call anabolic resistance, is by consuming more protein,” Estima explains.
Whether you follow a plant-based diet or consume animal products, everyone should aim for their personal protein goal—it may be more difficult to reach with plant-based foods, but it is possible.
Estima recommends about one gram of protein per pound of body weight. For instance, if you weigh 140 pounds, your target would be 140 grams of protein—much higher than the RDA of 0.36 grams per pound (approximately 50 grams a day for that same person).
We've said it before and we'll say it again: The RDA covers basic bodily functions but isn't sufficient for muscle growth.
Eating enough every day
Building muscle requires fuel, and you won't get there with severe caloric restriction. “One of the hills I will die on is: 1200 calories is not enough for you,” says Estima. Unfortunately, the wellness space's long history of calorie demonization has led many, especially women, to believe that less is more.
Consider this: your basal metabolic rate (BMR) is likely higher than 1,200 calories, which means your body needs more calories just to function—without accounting for additional energy burned through exercise, walking, thinking, or working (yes, your brain burns calories too).
When you live in a severe caloric deficit, your body begins to deplete its reserves. At first, it may pull from fat, but soon it starts holding onto fat as an “insurance policy.” Eventually, it turns to muscle and organs for energy—not ideal for healthy aging.
You want to fuel your body, not just for your next visit to the gym, but for your life. Without food on board, not only will you sacrifice muscle mass essential for aging with strength, but also your full-body and emotional well-being.
The takeaway
It’s possible to age stronger, but you’ll have to keep the key players in rotation: Heavy lifting, protein intake, and sufficient caloric intake. For more ways to gain muscle as you age and research-backed fitness tips, tune into the full podcast episode with Estima. Watch on YouTube or listen in on Apple Podcasts.
