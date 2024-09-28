5 Simple Ways To Avoid Exposure To Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Your Home

More than half of the chemicals the researchers identified as potentially concerning are unregulated in the U.S., and 901 of those chemicals are approved for contact with food in the U.S. At least 1,000 of these concerning chemicals, including some carcinogens, are harmful even in very small doses. An additional 39% of the chemicals used in plastics manufacturing haven’t been studied enough to determine whether they’re hazardous, according to the study.