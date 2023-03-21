This straightforward design uses an advanced 5-stage filtration system that removes up to 99.6% of total dissolved solids (TDS), including pesticides, lead, mercury, minerals, salts, and ions. Plus, it costs less than $40 on Amazon.

It’s NSF-certified and BPA-free and can hold up to 23 cups of water at a time, making it an excellent filter to have on hand if you have a larger household, or don’t want to have to refill it constantly. With the included water quality meter, you can easily keep track of when the filter needs to be changed. Pro tip: when the meter reads 006 or higher, it’s time to switch the old filter out for a new one!

With over 36,000 ratings, people rave about how this filter doesn’t require soaking beforehand. Take it from this emphatic reviewer: “Yes, I absolutely hate water. I will drink almost anything else if I am able to. With that being said, this filter makes it easier for me to tolerate water. It is easy to deal with as you don't have to soak the filter first, and the filter is quick to flow, so you don’t have to wait 10 hours to get filtered water. It leaves the water tasting pure. I don't taste anything weird with it until it is actually time to change the filter which at that point it's not the filter's fault.”

Although this pick has thousands of highly-rated reviews, some customers do mention that they wish the filtration process was a bit quicker.