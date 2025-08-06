From Sleep Struggles To Cramps — Magnesium Is The Mineral Women Shouldn’t Ignore
When it comes to nutrition, men and women need the same essential vitamins and minerals to function at their best. Iron is always responsible for transporting oxygen around (and low levels lead to fatigue), calcium plays a crucial role in bone health, and magnesium helps regulate the nervous system and support muscle function.
But research shows that magnesium may also have unique, sex-specific roles that often get overlooked. A recent research review found four areas in which magnesium has a unique influence on women1.
Menstruation
Hormone levels fluctuate in a predictable pattern during the menstrual cycle. During the follicular phase, estrogen levels start to rise, and magnesium can help balance inflammatory pathways.* During the luteal phase, the mineral can help with occasional bloating or mood fluctuations.
Research also shows that women with PMS have lower magnesium levels than those who don’t, and that taking magnesium helps improve mood and energy levels during that time.*
Women taking hormonal birth control have higher magnesium needs than those who do not.
Pregnancy & breastfeeding
Pregnancy increases your magnesium needs to support the baby’s growth and development. It helps with cell division, muscle function, and keeping blood sugar steady. During pregnancy, it’s recommended to get about 360 to 400 milligrams2 of the mineral a day (up from around 320 milligrams).
While this may not seem like a huge jump, most women have a hard time reaching the 320 milligram recommendation. Keep reading for tips on increasing your intake.
Peri-menopause & menopause
During the menopausal transition, declining estrogen levels can impact everything from bone density to sleep quality to stress resilience — and magnesium intersects with each of these systems.
This mineral plays a role in supporting bone health along with vitamin D and calcium. It also supports the nervous system and may help promote a sense of calm during times of occasional stress or mood shifts that many women experience during this time.*
Metabolism
Magnesium is essential for insulin signaling, blood sugar balance, and metabolic function.
Because women experience hormonal changes that affect fat distribution and blood sugar regulation (especially during menopause) maintaining optimal magnesium levels can offer meaningful support for long-term metabolic health.*
How to get more magnesium
Small diet tweaks can go a long way in boosting magnesium levels.
Some of the best sources of this mineral include:
- Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, Swiss chard
- Nuts and seeds: Almonds, pumpkin seeds, cashews
- Legumes: Beans, lentils, chickpeas
- Whole grains: Quinoa, brown rice, oats
- Fatty fish: Mackerel, salmon
FYI: A handful of pumpkin seeds can deliver around 150 mg of magnesium—almost half of what many women get in an entire day.
When to supplement?
Supplementing with magnesium can also be a smart choice. And it’s easy to tailor your intake depending on your needs and overall goals.
If you’re feeling stressed or wired, try a magnesium supplement designed to help your mind and muscles relax. Try taking a magnesium supplement (like this one that’s paired with tart cherry) an hour or two before bed to help you wind down.*
Also, opting for an electrolyte powder that includes magnesium (because yes, magnesium is an electrolyte) supports muscle recovery, hydration, and mental clarity. Read why an R.D. often recommends electrolyte powders to her clients here.
The takeaway
Increasing your magnesium intake is one simple, powerful way to support your energy, resilience, and well-being, no matter what stage of life you’re in.* The best results come from a combination of adding magnesium-rich foods to your plate and targeted supplementation.