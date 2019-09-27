Up Your Healthy Brunch Game With These Tomato & Chive Waffles
Waffles are an iconic breakfast tradition. This version is made with a combination of flours that have a lower glycemic index, so they are less likely to produce rapid blood glucose spikes. The addition of tomato and chive adds a savory twist, making it even easier to top the waffle with braised greens, shrimp, or chicken, as is commonly done at soul food establishments outside of the South.
Tomato & Chive Waffles
Serves 8 (1 waffle each)
Ingredients:
- 2 cups low-fat buttermilk
- ½ cup crushed tomato
- 1 medium egg
- 2 medium egg whites
- 1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour
- ½ cup almond flour
- ½ cup coconut flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon dried chives
- Nonstick cooking spray
Method:
- Heat a waffle iron.
- In a medium bowl, whisk the buttermilk, tomato, egg, and egg whites together.
- In another bowl, whisk the all-purpose flour, almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, baking soda, and chives together.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients.
- Lightly spray the waffle iron with cooking spray.
- Gently pour ¼- to ½-cup portions of batter into the waffle iron. Cook time for waffles will vary depending on the kind of waffle iron you use, but it is usually 5 minutes per waffle. (Note: Once the waffle iron is hot, the cooking process is a bit faster.) Repeat until no batter remains.
- Enjoy the waffles warm!
Prep tip: Choosing a gluten-free flour similar to the one made by NOW Real Food® will yield a more tender, fluffy waffle. If you prefer a heartier texture, use a gluten-free flour made from beans and starchy vegetables.
Per serving: Calories: 143; Total Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 23 mg; Sodium: 170 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 21 g; Sugar: 3 g; Fiber: 5 g; Protein: 7 g
Recipe excerpted from The Southern Comfort Food Diabetic Cookbook: Over 100 Recipes for a Healthy Life, by Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, published by Rockridge Press. Copyright © 2019 by Callisto Media Inc. All rights reserved.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.