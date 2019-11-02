Repurpose Your Leftover Tea To Make These Rooibos & Barley Fig Rolls

As the weather turns cooler, you better believe I'll be stocking my cupboards full of fragrant, fall-inspired teas. Admittedly, I tend to go a little overboard with the tea selection until my tiny kitchen is filled to the brim with a blend for every mood and flavor profile (if my roommates are reading this, I apologize in advance).

It's a good thing Emilie Holmes offers a great way to use up any extra tea I don't drink. In her new book, Good & Proper Tea, she offers a recipe for the fluffiest rooibos and barley fig rolls that practically scream fall baking. The full body and cherry notes of rooibos tea complement the rich sweetness of the fig filling, and it's all made with healthy, whole ingredients. I'll be adding some rooibos to my inventory in no time.