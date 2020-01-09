My Top 10 Foods To Eat For Fertility
Whether you're preparing for conception or your journey is underway, setting yourself up nutritionally is key to a happy, healthy pregnancy. Our body needs to firing on all cylinders to make quality hormones. Specifically sex hormones are made up of fats and proteins, so for this reason we need to make sure we're making it count. What you consumer shapes a large part of your fertility.
1. Eggs
Eggs are the complete meal (think protein and good quality fats) when it comes to fertility. They are rich in vitamins as well, including vitamin D which has been said to aid in both fertility and lactation.
2. Avocados
Avocados are a wonderful source of therapeutic fats and contain most of the essential nutrients that aid in fetal development.
3. Figs
They're wonderful for treating male reproductive dysfunction and boosting semen quality, according to a study conducted in male mice.
4. Green tea
The polyphenols in green tea have properties known to increase male and female sex organs. They do this by reducing oxidative stress, which decreases sperm production.
5. Maca
This superfood has in some experimental studies increased sperm production in men, and anecdotally is known for improving sexual desire.
6. Beans
They're high in protein and essential vitamins and minerals including zinc, iron and rare biotin.
7. Nuts
Go nuts with nuts! They measure high on the protein and therapeutic fat odometer.
8. Wild Salmon
Wild salmon is full of omega-3 fatty acids, the high quality protein B-12 (known to decrease fertility struggles) and iron.
9. Coconut cream
It's high in quality fats and electrolytes – coconut cream gets your tummy working. High in antimicrobial properties, it’s like a chimney sweeper on your insides!
10. Olives
Cells are changed by stress – and so adding olives to your plate is useful to assist in maintaining a healthy reproductive environment and nourishing the reproductive organs as they are high in antioxidants and help the body recover.
Of course, other factors can contribute to fertility – sometimes physical obstacles, like endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can interfere. Lifestyle choices can also shape health and reproductive function.
No matter what, eating for fertility will support your body. For some, it's the solution and for others, a supportive role. Whatever your situation, get savvy and fuel yourself to optimize your chances of becoming pregnant and improve your overall health.