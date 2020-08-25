While we've got our favorite go-to smoothie formula down to a T, we're still always looking for something new and delicious to try. And a smoothie with a cocktail inspiration that includes collagen peptides? That's definitely something we're definitely eager to sip.

This easy recipe, from A Balanced Approach to PCOS by Melissa Groves Azzaro RDN, L.D., is the perfect thing to make for a post-workout meal or a fun breakfast option. "So many smoothies are overly sweet to me," says Azzaro, "and I've always loved a sweet-tart sangria." And so, she thought up this sangria-inspired smoothie, which has a collagen boost to support a healthy gut.*