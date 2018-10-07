Chrissy Teigen Created The Fall Salad Of Our Dreams, And We Snagged The Recipe

It's fair to say that Chrissy Teigen knows what people want. From her mega-popular Instagram stories and clap-back filled Twitter to her two New York Times best-selling cookbooks, she's mastered the art of dishing up exactly what people desire—with a hefty dose of sass alongside. Her latest book, Cravings: Hungry For More, was written after she'd just given birth to her first child, daughter Luna. "I looked back through the recipes [of this book] and for maybe a quarter of them, I was pretty heavy duty in the midst of postpartum depression," she told Bon Appetit. She hit pause on the book for five months, and came back refreshed—and ready to approach food with a different perspective than she had with her first book. It's a little bit more "grown up," as she writes in the intro. "I got to travel and taste more things around the world, and this book has some recipes with brighter flavors and maybe slightly less cheese and gravy and...ham than Cravings."

While the book still features decadent fare (Everything Bagel Breakfast Bake, anyone?), it speaks more to how Teigen and her family actually eat on an everyday basis—that is, a bit healthier. She told Women's Health that she starts every day with a savory porridge, with mushrooms and egg, then has coconut curry or avocado toast for lunch. Dinner is usually salmon with greens, and she sips gut-healing staple bone broth throughout the day.

This recipe, excerpted from the book, is bursting with Teigen's signature bold flavors, but applied to a leafy green, autumnal salad. "Salads can be so basic. Why bother?" Teigen writes in the book. "Wellllllllll...because roasted squash and little pom jewels that burst in your mouth and creamy goat cheese and a dressing you’ll want to put on all your other green leafy things are magic."